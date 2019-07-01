Anupam Kher meets Narendra Modi, says his vision for India 'reassuring'

New Delhi: Actor Anupam Kher was elated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and says his inspirational words are a great source of energy for him.

On Monday, Anupam, who is promoting his film "One Day: Justice Delivered", took to his Twitter account to share a glimpse of the meeting.

"Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, it was an honour and a privilege to meet you," Anupam posted.

"Your vision for India is greatly reassuring and heartwarming. Your inspirational words will always be a great source of energy for me. May you continue to take our country to greater heights," he added.

In the photographs, Anupam can be seen engrossed in a conversation with Modi. The actor opted for an all-black look to meet the Prime Minister. Modi is seen in kurta-pyjama.

On the work front, Anupam is coming up with his book titled "Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly". The book will be releasing on August 5.