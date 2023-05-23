Anupam Kher On His Bond With David Dhawan: ‘Nothing Has Changed In Last 40 Years’

It’s rare to find decades-long friendships in Bollywood. One example is the close bond between veteran actor Anupam Kher and director David Dhawan. The duo, who have worked in films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Deewana Mastana, have been friends from their initial days in the industry. Anupam Kher recently paid a visit to David Dhawan’s home, where the two recalled their best moments together.

Anupam Kher also shared a video of his candid conversation with David Dhawan on social media with a long note. In the video, Anupam Kher and David Dhawan can be heard talking about their films and recalling some fun moments from the past. Anupam narrated how things have not changed even a bit at the director’s house.

During their conversation, Anupam Kher also revealed that David Dhawan was the editor of his 1984 film Saaransh.

Anupam Kher, in the caption, spoke about their 40 years of friendship. “David [Dhawan] and my friendship goes back 40 years. Ever since, when I used to walk and David Dhawan used to ride on his rickety Lambretta scooter. David's bestest half Lali used to make egg bhurji for me just as delicious then as it is today!” he wrote in Hindi.

The actor also went on to mention David Dhawan’s sons, Varun and Rohit, adding that Varun used to roam around in half pants, while Rohit usually had a book in his hand.

“The tradition of going to David's house early in the morning without informing remains intact even today. Now the number of family members has increased. And all their love for me too! Today all of us are blessed by God. Everyone has got their share of success through hard work. David a little more. Every time I go to his house, meeting him makes my day,” he added.

Replying to the post, David Dhawan’s son, actor Varun dropped red heart emojis. Actor Chunky Panday left a note for the director.

Anupam Kher will be next seen in Vijay 69. The veteran actor was last seen in IB 71.