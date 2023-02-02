Anupam Kher Receives Grand Tycoon Global Achievers Award for ‘The Kashmir Files’

New Delhi: The Grand Tycoon Global Achievers Awards was held recently at The Club, Mumbai. It was a star-studded evening and the event was graced by the B-Town legends who were also awarded like Anupam Kher, Vardhan Puri, Choreographer Bosco Martin, Darshan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vishal Furia, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Warda Nadiadwala, Divya Khosla, Anil Sharma, Murad Khetani and many more.

We did witness the sizzling dance performance by Bosco Martin on the famous song of the movie ‘Pathaan’ which he has choreographed. Anupam Kher was felicitated for his movie ‘The Kashmir Files’. A tribute was also given to the famous actor Irfan Khan. Many other Bollywood and television celebrities and socialites were also felicitated with the awards during this event. Tycoon Global Achievers Awards were earlier held in Dubai and this was the third edition of awards.

See the pics here

Tycoon Global Achievers Awards was an effort to get the much-deserved recognition for these stories of commendable grit and persistence. The Founder and Editor, Mr. Sanjeev Jain mentions "Our mission is to touch and change millions of lives and their entrepreneurial journeys". Apart from Tycoon Global Achievers Awards, Tycoon Global Magazine is a well-known international magazine edition too. It is a brand noted for its rich and classy content.

The event also had the unveiling of the Tycoon International Calendar Shoot Season-4 and the Calendar launch of 2023-24. The award was also given to Content Engineer Uttam Maheshwari for the content creator of the year.