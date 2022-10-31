Anupam Kher shares childhood PICS of Sikander Kher as he wishes him on birthday!

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher wished his son Sikandar Kher with a sweet birthday note. Taking to his Instagram, the `Uunchai` actor dropped a string of pictures along with a caption.

Anupam shared a cute picture of Sikander from his childhood. The next picture features the mother-son duo Kirron Kher and the birthday boy. Another image of `Sooryavanshi` actor portraits. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Happy birthday dearest @sikandarkher! May God give you all the happiness in the world. Wishing you a Long and healthy life! You have grown to be a nice human being. You are a wonderful actor too. May all your forthcoming projects be hugely successful! Love and prayers always!"

Sikander is Kirron Kher`s son from her ex-husband, Gautam Berry, a Mumbai-based businessman, to whom she was married for five years.

See the pictures here

Talking about the work front, Anupam Kher is busy shooting for his films `Emergency` and `The Signature`. He will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya`s `Uunchai`, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 11 this year. Apart from this, he is super happy to be a part of the Telugu drama `Tiger Nageswara Rao`, which is headlined by Ravi Teja. Apart from these, Anupam will also be seen in `Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay`. Being directed by Ashok G, `Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay` also stars Sai Manjrekar and Ila Arun.Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay` marks the film debut of Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.