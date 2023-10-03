Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a glimpse of the preparations taking place in the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Kashmir Files’ actor treated fans with a video. Kher was in Ram Janmabhoomi on Monday.

In the video, he stated that temple will be inagurated next year on January 22. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Friends! I am showing you a glimpse of the historical #RamMandir being made in Ayodhya. Felt very pleasant to see this huge temple being built. Every devotee is engaged in his devotion and devotion in the construction of Ram Lalla's temple. #JayshShriRam echoes all over Ayodhya atmosphere! I'm lucky to have a brick in this temple as a gift upon my request! I am grateful!"

Talking to ANI, Kher shared the reason behind his visit to Hanuman Garhi, "Last year I took the decision to visit different religious places to offer my prayers. The second decision is to go to border areas of the country. We have prepared a program, which we will announce here. It is about Lord Hanuman temples, and therefore it was important to come to Hanuman Garhi."

On September 29, Kher launched first series of #21Hanuman Temple.

Sharing details, the actor wrote, "Today inaugurated the first series of #21Hanuman Temple produced by our company at Hanuman Gadhi Temple in Ayodhya. #TheAnupamKherStudio India's 21 Hanuman Temples Video on @youtube will tell Indians living around the world about these temples. We hope you will find our effort appreciable. Hail Lord Bajrang. Hail Lord Rama."

During his visit, he also offered prayers at Kanak Bhawan temple.

"God has given me everything. I came here to thank God and offered prayers for happiness and peace. Yesterday I went to Hanuman Garhi, today I came to the place where the grand construction of Ram Temple is being done. Now I have come to Ram Siyaram's Kanak Bhawan to pray for my loved ones, and for the country. Every Indian should come to Ayodhya and visit the Dev Bhoomi, this beautiful land and visit the Sitaram Hanuman Garhi Ji temples here,” Kher told ANI.

He added, "Apart from acting, our contribution is important in the society and keeping that contribution in mind, I have come here. I and Priya together have prepared a series for 21 Hanuman temples and yesterday was the first episode which was about Hanuman. We will keep posting one episode every Saturday and Tuesday."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher was recently seen in the Extraction series, 'The Freelancer'. He was also in ‘The Vaccine War’, which was released on September 28. Kher is also all set to come with his 528th film, the Telugu drama, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents around a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal. Kher has also completed the shoot of his film 'Calorie' in Amritsar, Punjab. The film is directed by Canadian director Eisha Marjara.