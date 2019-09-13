close

Shah Rukh Khan

Anupam Kher shares video of SRK's Kenyan fan singing 'DDLJ' song

The video on Twitter currently has 5.6 K likes and 778 re-tweets.

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a video of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fan from Kenya lip-syncing a number from their blockbuster 1995 film "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge".

Anupam on Thursday afternoon took to Twitter, where he shared a video of a fan from Kenya lip-syncing the song "Tujhe Dekha To", picturised on Shah Rukh and Kajol.

"Presenting Sharukh and Kajol from Kenya lip-synching the eternal love song from the eternal 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. Video shared by the man who composed the song,
Lalit Pandit. Enjoy music is universal," Anupam captioned the image.

The video on Twitter currently has 5.6 K likes and 778 re-tweets.

"Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" is directed by Aditya Chopra. It told the story about two characters Raj and Simran, who meet during a trip across Europe and then fall in love.

 

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanAnupam KherSRKKenyaDDLJDilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
