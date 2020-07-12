Anupam Kher's mother Dulari, brother Raju and his family test positive for coronavirus

New Delhi: Actor Anupam Kher's mother Dulari Kher, his brother Raju Kher and his family members have tested positive for coronavirus. Anupam Kher informed about their illness on Twitter, saying Dulari Kher and his brother's family have mild symptoms of coronavirus. While his mother has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, Raju and others have quarantined themselves at home.

The 65-year-old actor too had also got himself tested. His test report is, however, negative.

"This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive. I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. BMC is informed," he tweeted while posting a video.

Anupam Kher said that he and Raju had taken Dulari Kher for some tests after she was not keeping well. After a few tests, it was found that she was COVID-19 positive. Later, he, Raju and his family also got themselves tested.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive for coronavirus. They are admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have tested negative for the virus. They have, however, isolated themselves at their Jalsa home.