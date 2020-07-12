हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher's mother Dulari, brother Raju and his family test positive for coronavirus

Anupam Kher also got himself tested and the result is negative.

Anupam Kher&#039;s mother Dulari, brother Raju and his family test positive for coronavirus
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@anupampkher

New Delhi: Actor Anupam Kher's mother Dulari Kher, his brother Raju Kher and his family members have tested positive for coronavirus. Anupam Kher informed about their illness on Twitter, saying Dulari Kher and his brother's family have mild symptoms of coronavirus. While his mother has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, Raju and others have quarantined themselves at home. 

The 65-year-old actor too had also got himself tested. His test report is, however, negative.

"This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive. I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. BMC is informed," he tweeted while posting a video.

Anupam Kher said that he and Raju had taken Dulari Kher for some tests after she was not keeping well. After a few tests, it was found that she was COVID-19 positive. Later, he, Raju and his family also got themselves tested. 

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive for coronavirus. They are admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have tested negative for the virus. They have, however, isolated themselves at their Jalsa home. 

Tags:
Anupam KherDulari kherRaju KherAmitabh BachchanAbhishek BachchanCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Sanitisation process at Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa home after he and Abhishek Bachchan test positive for coronavirus
  • 8,49,553Confirmed
  • 22,674Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M49S

BMC officials will meet Bachchan family at 10 AM on Sunday