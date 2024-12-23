Anupamaa Actress Alisha Parveen Aka Raahi Talks About Rupali Ganguly Being The Reason Behind Her Sudden Replacement; ‘Maybe Yes’

Mumbai: Alisha Parveen, who portrayed the character Raahi (aka Aadhya) in Anupamaa, has been unexpectedly replaced without prior notice. Speaking to India Forums, Alisha expressed her shock at the abrupt decision and addressed speculations about Rupali Ganguly’s alleged involvement in her exit. While Alisha acknowledged hearing rumors and fan messages linking Rupali Ganguly and the production house DKP (Directors Kut Productions) to the decision, she refrained from making direct accusations.

She stated,” Itoo have heard of these rumors… People said ke unhone hi karwaya hai… Maybe yes, maybe no, I don’t know. Maybe nothing. Ab main kuch nahi jaanti toh main kuch keh nahi sakti iss barey mein.”



Alisha clarified that she shared a professional and cordial relationship with everyone on set, including Rupali Ganguly. She emphasised that she didn’t engage in backstage politics and preferred to maintain a neutral stance.

In the same interview, she revealed that everything seemed normal until one night when she didn’t receive her usual call time for the next day’s shoot. Initially, she assumed it was an oversight by her Executive Producer (EP). However, when she inquired, she was told she wasn’t scheduled to shoot the next day, which felt suspicious given her consistent work on the show for the past two and a half months.

Alisha explained,”I was the first person to come on sets and the last one to leave. Prem ki sisters and all aayi hai, so I thought off ho bhi sakta hai. Then I get a message from Vivek sir that you have a meeting with Rajan sir tomorrow in the office.”

She recalled feeling happy about the meeting but was blindsided when she met the show’s producer, Rajan Shahi. She shared “Sir said, ‘It’s not a good news, we are replacing you.’ For a good 15-20 seconds, I could not comprehend. Sir said, ‘It is not working out, and we do not have time. We have to replace you immediately.’

Alisha revealed that she wasn’t given a chance to clarify her side or understand the reasons behind the decision. She said,”Na mujhse kuch pucha gaya, na bataya gaya, kuch bhi nahi hua. I was just called to be informed that I was replaced.”

The sudden replacement has left fans and the actress herself speculating about the reasons behind the decision. However, Alisha chose to focus on her positive experiences with the team rather than delve into unconfirmed allegations.

