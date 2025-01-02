Anurag Kashyap Is Moving Out Of Mumbai Forever; Is Disgusted By The Industry: Netizens Call Him C Grade Director

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for his unconventional storytelling, has sparked fresh controversy with his recent statement about leaving Mumbai and Bollywood behind. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the acclaimed director expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the Hindi film industry, calling it stifling and profit-driven.



Kashyap candidly revealed his frustrations, saying, “It’s difficult for me to experiment anymore because filmmaking is now about profit and margins even before a film begins. The joy of filmmaking is completely sucked out. That’s why I’ve decided to move out of Mumbai next year and go to the South. I want to work where there’s stimulation, or I’ll die as an old man. I’m disappointed and disgusted by my own industry and its mindset.”

He also criticized the new generation of Bollywood actors, stating, “The first-generation actors and the really entitled ones are very painful to deal with. Nobody wants to act—they all want to be stars.”

Kashyap contrasted Bollywood with the South Indian film industry, praising directors like Sukumar for creating masterpieces like Pushpa.“Bollywood doesn’t even understand what filmmaking is. They can’t even make something like Pushpa because they don’t have the brains or the passion.”



Kashyap’s remarks triggered a wave of reactions online; Many netizens labeled him a “C-grade director” and accused him of seeking attention. Comments like “He’s irrelevant now, so he’s ranting for publicity” flooded social media. Others sympathized with his views, agreeing that Bollywood has become more commercialized and less creative.

As Kashyap plans to move to the South Indian film industry, fans and critics alike are left wondering about the future of his contributions to Indian cinema. While some believe this could lead to a creative resurgence, others dismiss his comments as an attempt to remain in the spotlight.

The filmmaker’s candid remarks have undoubtedly reignited debates about the changing dynamics of Bollywood and the artistic freedom it offers.