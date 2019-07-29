Anurag Kashyap my worst enemy: Vikramaditya Motwane

Mumbai: Together, they have collaborated on critically-acclaimed films such as "Udaan", "Trapped", "Bhavesh Joshi: Superhero" and the Netflix series "Sacred Games". Vikramaditya Motwane, however, he has an unspoken understanding of not visiting each other's set because they are best friends and worst enemies.

During the first season of "Sacred Games", Motwane co-directed the show with Kashyap and also was the showrunner. In the second season, he is focussed on just being a showrunner, and so he did not visit the set.

"We are the worst of enemies. Anurag Kashyap does not visit my set, and I do not go to his set, because we might just kill each other! We are good when it comes to eating and drinking together or hanging out, but no set visits. It is an understanding we have," said Motwane.

Based on the novel of the same name by Vikram Chandra, the script of the show is written by Varun Grover.

Anurag is co-directing the upcoming season of "Sacred Games" with "Masaan" maker Neeraj Ghaywan. Season two premieres on August 15.

Along with the lead cast of Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the new season also features Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Luke Kenny, Ranvir Shorey, and Shobita Dhulipala among others.