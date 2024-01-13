trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2709124
Anurag Kashyap Pens Heartfelt Note For 'Animal' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Says 'I Don't Give A F***...'

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Animal' was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticized for its alleged depiction of misogyny.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 09:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Contrary to what the world thinks, Director Anurag Kashyap showered heaps of praises on the 'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Taking to Instagram, Anurag shared a string of pictures with Vanga in which both the directors could be seen posing inside a room.

Along with the pictures, Anurag penned a long note which reads, "Had a great evening with @sandeepreddy.vanga . The most misunderstood, judged and reviled Filmaker at the moment. To me he is the most honest, vulnerable and a lovely human being. And I really don't give a f""" what any one thinks of him or his film. I wanted to meet the man and I had questions and he answered every thing I asked of him about his film that I actually saw twice. Thank you for being patient and being yourself. 40'days since i first saw ANIMAL and 22 days since I saw it the second time. The biggest game changer of Hindi cinema in the longest time and a film whose impact (good or bad) which can't be denied. And the filmmaker who takes it all on his chin. Great evening spent with him."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Animal' was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticized for its alleged depiction of misogyny. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

'Animal' revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film raked in over Rs 800 crore at the box office. Meanwhile, Vanga will be next directing 'Spirit' which stars Prabhas in the lead role.

