Anurag Kashyap should think a thousand times before speaking: BJP MP Ravi Kishan reacts to drug allegations

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Ravi Kishan, who recently raised the issue of drug abuse in Bollywood, on Saturday (September 20) responded to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's allegations that he used to smoke drugs on film sets. The BJP MP and popular Bhojpuri actor 'humbly requested' the 'Dev.D' filmmaker to think a thousand times before thinking or speaking anything.

The Gorakhpur MP said he is saddened that Kashyap would not support him on the issue of war of drugs. "I do not need to justify what I currently do or used to do. It is my humble request to you Anurag babu. You know I respect you. You must understand what I am saying. One must think a thousand times before thinking or speaking anything. This goes for him too," Ravi Kishan told ANI.

"I did not expect such words from Anurag Kashyap. It is no secret I am a devotee of Shiva so I chant his name. I am saddened he would not support me on this issue of the war on drugs and say that I smoked up and I am now clean just because I am a minister, which I am not," he added.

Ravi Kishan's remark comes after Kashyap had said that Ravi starts his day by saying Jai Shiv Shankar, Jai Bam Bhole and claiming that he used to smoke up.

Prior to this, the Bhojpuri actor had got into a war of words with Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan over 'drug addiction film industry'.

On Monday, Ravi Kishan had urged the Centre to take strict action against the culprits involved in the issue of drug trafficking in the country. He had also asked the Centre to bring an end to the conspiracy of neighbouring countries, which are supplying drugs to youth.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, MP Ravi Kishan had addressed the issue of drug cases, its supply and consumption in India. "The problem of drug trafficking and addiction is on a rise in our country. Our neighbouring countries are contributing to the conspiracy, which is being hatched to destroy the country's youth," said Kishan.