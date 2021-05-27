Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty after chest pain, condition remains stable

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap underwent an angioplasty over the weekend, after complaining of mild chest pain. Reports suggest he rushed to a Mumbai hospital after feeling discomfort and pain.

Anurag Kashyap's spokesperson confirmed the news to Indianexpress.com, "Yes, he underwent an angioplasty. He is now recuperating. Thank you for your concern.” A source close to the filmmaker says Anurag decided to seek medical attention after he suffered mild chest pain earlier last week. He has been advised to rest for at least a couple of weeks before getting back to work."

The filmmaker is currently recuperating from the surgery and his condition is stable, reportedly.

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap will be teaming up with Taapsee Pannu in 'Dobaaraa'. The actor-director jodi previously worked together in 'Manmarziyaan'. Dobaaraa shooting was wrapped up earlier this year.

He was also seen with Anil Kapoor in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK, which released on Netflix last year.

Here's wishing him a speedy recovery!