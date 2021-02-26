हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aaliyah Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap slams haters, writes 'nothing I do or post is an invitation for sexual assault'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap married movie editor Aarti Bajaj in 1997 and the couple was blessed with daughter Aaliyah. However, the couple got divorced in 2009. He then married actress Kalki Koechlin but the duo decided for separation in 2013 and eventually in 2015 they got divorced. 

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap slams haters, writes 'nothing I do or post is an invitation for sexual assault'
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has reacted to haters trying to shame her for a recent lingerie shoot. Incidentally, a few days back, she opened up on her YouTube channel about how she is facing threats from online trolls.

In a fresh Instagram post, Aaliyah Kashyap spoke her heart out and slammed haters. She wrote: The past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health. Ever since I posted a photo of me in lingerie, I have been getting the most vile, degrading and disgusting comments. I have never felt more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my in instagram.

Earlier, she opened up on how people trolled her for the lingerie shoot and threatened her with rape. 

In her video, Aaliyah revealed that she does not intend to join movies and tries to stay away from the limelight.

