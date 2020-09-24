Anurag Kashyap's sister Neha Kashyap begins shooting web-series on gangster Vikas Dubey - Deets inside

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's sister Neha will be helming the upcoming web-series based on notorious Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey. The project has gone on the floors and the shoot has begun in Baghpat.

Neha Kashyap today held a press conference in Baghpat and talked about the project, Sushant Singh Rajput and controversy related to brother filmmaker. The director, who is helming the web-series based on gangster Vikas Dubey was asked on Sushant's death.

She said, "Whatever happened with Sushant is wrong. When he was alive, people learnt a lot from him." Neha Kashyap added that the culprits should be behind the bars.

However, when prodded on the sexual assault charges levelled against her brother Anurag Kashyap by Payal Ghosh, Neha refused to comment on the issue. She said that we all must depend on ourselves and whenever there is dirt, we must clean it.

Slain gangster Vikas Dubey was held by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Ujjain on July 9, 2020, from the premises of Mahakal Temple. He was later killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on July 10 after he 'attempted to flee'.

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.