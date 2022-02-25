Anusha Dandekar looks HOT at Shibani-Farhan wedding bash, trolls compare her with Karan Kundrra's GF

NEW DELHI: It was a revelling Thursday night for Bollywood stars as they attended Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's wedding bash hosted by actor-filmmaker's good friend Ritesh Sidhwani at his Mumbai residence.

The party was graced by the presence of the who's who of the tinsel town including Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Karisma Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor among others. Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and his children - Aryan and Suhana Khan.

Shibani Dandekar's sister Anushka Dandekar was also spotted at the wedding bash looking absolutely hot and ravishing and social media has been flooded with her pictures. The actress-model stunned in a black thigh-high slit dress and left her fans drooling.

Anusha looked gorgeous as she donned a black designer dress with a thigh-high slit and a pair of shimmery beige heels. The noted VJ left her long curly tresses open and went with nude makeup.

While her fans were starstruck by her latest appearance, a section of people were not too pleased with her sartorial choice. They left some mean comments in the dropbox and age-shamed her. Some went a step ahead and drew comparisons between her and her ex Karan Kundrra's current girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash.

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Anusha were in a relationship for three-and-a-half years before they headed for a split.

Speaking of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, the duo tied the knot in an intimate but lavish wedding in Khandala on February 19.

The wedding was an intimate affair and was attended by only close friends and family members.

The wedding festivities kickstarted on February 17 with a mehendi ceremony, followed by a wedding on February 19 and a registered marriage on February 21.

