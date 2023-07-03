Anusha Dandekar Looks Stunning As She Poses By The Beach In A White Bikini, Pics Inside

New Delhi: VJ-turned-actor Anusha Dandekar often leaves the internet ablaze with her bikini pictures. She is among the well-known personalities of tinsel town and has made her mark in the entertainment work with her hard work and dedication. She is also known for being a fashionista and her impeccable style and persona often make her a talking point. Recently, she dropped stunning pictures on her social media in a bikini flaunting her perfect curves and fans are in awe.

Anusha dropped a series of pictures on Instagram wearing a bikini that perfectly accentuated her figure. The popular VJ posed like a happy spirit on the beach. She wrote in the caption, 'Sometimes I forget that it’s our choice to stay in our joy… choose it every time.'





Fans flooded the comments section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, 'Your eyes are so beautiful,' 'Beauty in white,' added another.

Anusha, who enjoys a good presence on social media, often sets her fans' hearts racing with her photos and videos. She recently informed her fans that she underwent surgery for a lump in her ovary and advised women to visit a gynecologist once a year 'without fail'.

Anusha started her career in the industry as an anchor and also explored acting and singing. The diva has hosted several top-notch events and also popular shows such as Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva, MTV Rock On, MTV Love School Supermodel of the Year and India's Next Top Model.