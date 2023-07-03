trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630011
NewsLifestylePeople
ANUSHA DANDEKAR

Anusha Dandekar Looks Stunning As She Poses By The Beach In A White Bikini, Pics Inside

Recently, VJ Anusha dropped stunning pictures on her social media in a bikini flaunting her perfect curves and fans are in awe.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Anusha Dandekar Looks Stunning As She Poses By The Beach In A White Bikini, Pics Inside

New Delhi: VJ-turned-actor Anusha Dandekar often leaves the internet ablaze with her bikini pictures. She is among the well-known personalities of tinsel town and has made her mark in the entertainment work with her hard work and dedication. She is also known for being a fashionista and her impeccable style and persona often make her a talking point. Recently, she dropped stunning pictures on her social media in a bikini flaunting her perfect curves and fans are in awe.

Anusha dropped a series of pictures on Instagram wearing a bikini that perfectly accentuated her figure. The popular VJ posed like a happy spirit on the beach. She wrote in the caption, 'Sometimes I forget that it’s our choice to stay in our joy… choose it every time.'

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha)

Fans flooded the comments section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, 'Your eyes are so beautiful,' 'Beauty in white,' added another.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha)

Anusha, who enjoys a good presence on social media, often sets her fans' hearts racing with her photos and videos. She recently informed her fans that she underwent surgery for a lump in her ovary and advised women to visit a gynecologist once a year 'without fail'. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha)

Anusha started her career in the industry as an anchor and also explored acting and singing. The diva has hosted several top-notch events and also popular shows such as  Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva, MTV Rock On, MTV Love School Supermodel of the Year and India's Next Top Model.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad