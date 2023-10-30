Anusha Dandekar Sizzles In Green Shimmery Outfit, Flaunts Her Killer Curves In New Photos

New Delhi: VJ-turned-actor Anusha Dandekar often leaves the internet ablaze with her bikini pictures. She is among the well-known personalities of Tinsel Town and has made her mark in the entertainment work with her hard work and dedication. She is also known for being a fashionista and her impeccable style and persona often make her a talking point.

Recently, she dropped stunning pictures on her social media in a sizzling green shimmery outfit, flaunting her perfect curves and fans are in awe. In the photos, we can see her lying on the ground and posing for the camera.

Anushka is seen with subtle makeup and her golden brown hair is let loose. She captioned the post writing, "Add a little sugar, they say, Be a little sweeter, they say, Gotta give and take, but I say, This time it’s my way, my way, Be a little proper, they say, Speak a little softer, they say, Gotta be a lady, but I say, This time it’s my way, my way…."

Earlier this year, Anusha informed her fans that she underwent a surgery for a lump in her ovary and advised women to visit a gynaecologist once a year 'without fail'. In a lengthy Instagram post, Anusha said her recovery has been pretty intense but she feels lucky that "all was okay".

"Went through a surgery for a lump in my ovary, the recovery has been pretty intense but also I'm really lucky all was okay? found a few more lumps while they were there, again super lucky everything Is great now," she wrote.

Anusha, who has hosted shows such as "MTV Dance Crew", "MTV Teen Diva" and "India's Next Top Model", thanked her doctor and the team for making her feel "safe and comfortable" and expressed gratitude to her well-wishers.

"Still have a few weeks of full recovery ahead of me but it felt so good to walk outside today! Grateful beyond," she added.

Anusha started her career in the industry as an anchor and also explored acting and singing. The diva has hosted several top-notch events and also popular shows such as Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva, MTV Rock On, MTV Love School Supermodel of the Year and India's Next Top Model.

She often takes to the internet with her sizzling avatars.