Anushka Ranjan-Adity Seal Wedding: Alia Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty, Vaani Kapoor and others make it a starry affair

New Delhi: Actors Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal became husband and wife on Sunday evening (November 21) in a grant wedding celebration. Alia Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty, Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Krystle D’ Souza, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and others made it a star-studded event. Bride Anushka is all smiles in her wedding videos. She opted for an unconventional lilac colour lehenga for her D-Day. Groom Aditya wore a pale yellow colour sherwani with intricate work and a white turban.

Check out the video of Anushka and Aditya exchanging garlands:

Alia Bhatt enters the venue with sister Shaheen Bhatt:

Athiya Shetty at Anushka Ranjan's wedding in a gorgeous pink lehenga set:

Vaani Kapoor looks lovely in a white lehenga set:

Bhumi Pednekar opts for yellow for Aditya Seal's wedding:

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni twin in black:

Rhea Chakraborty looks lovely in a beige lehenga set:

Bride's sister Akanksha Ranjan poses for the paps:

Earlier, the couple hosted a Sangeet ceremony in which Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor and Athiya Shetty burned the dance floor with their infectious energy. Actress Janhvi Kapoor also made an entry to the ceremony. She arrived straight from the airport in her track pants as she was in the US holidaying.

Anushka made her Bollywood debut with Wedding Pullav in 2015. She also featured in films like Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Gulabi Lens.

Meanwhile, Aditya has starred in films like Indoo Ki Jawaani, Tum Bin 2 and Student Of The Year 2.

The two lovebirds featured together in the ALTBalaji series Fittrat.