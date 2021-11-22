हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal wedding

Anushka Ranjan-Adity Seal Wedding: Alia Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty, Vaani Kapoor and others make it a starry affair

Anushka Ranjan wore a lilac lehenga set and Aditya Seal opted for a pale yellow sherwani for their wedding.

Anushka Ranjan-Adity Seal Wedding: Alia Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty, Vaani Kapoor and others make it a starry affair

New Delhi: Actors Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal became husband and wife on Sunday evening (November 21) in a grant wedding celebration. Alia Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty, Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Krystle D’ Souza, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and others made it a star-studded event. Bride Anushka is all smiles in her wedding videos. She opted for an unconventional lilac colour lehenga for her D-Day. Groom Aditya wore a pale yellow colour sherwani with intricate work and a white turban.

Check out the video of Anushka and Aditya exchanging garlands:

Alia Bhatt enters the venue with sister Shaheen Bhatt:

Athiya Shetty at Anushka Ranjan's wedding in a gorgeous pink lehenga set:

Vaani Kapoor looks lovely in a white lehenga set:

Bhumi Pednekar opts for yellow for Aditya Seal's wedding:

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni twin in black:

Rhea Chakraborty looks lovely in a beige lehenga set:

Bride's sister Akanksha Ranjan poses for the paps:

Earlier, the couple hosted a Sangeet ceremony in which Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor and Athiya Shetty burned the dance floor with their infectious energy. Actress Janhvi Kapoor also made an entry to the ceremony. She arrived straight from the airport in her track pants as she was in the US holidaying. 

Anushka made her Bollywood debut with Wedding Pullav in 2015. She also featured in films like Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Gulabi Lens.

Meanwhile, Aditya has starred in films like  Indoo Ki Jawaani, Tum Bin 2 and Student Of The Year 2.

The two lovebirds featured together in the ALTBalaji series Fittrat.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal weddingAnushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal wedding photosAlia BhattRhea ChakrabortyVaani KapoorAly GoniJasmin BhasinBhumi Pednekar
Next
Story

Just married! Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal look majestic – In Pics

Must Watch

PT2M13S

Farmers Protest: Farmers' Mahapanchayat in Lucknow today