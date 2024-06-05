Advertisement
ANUSHKA SEN

Anushka Sen Set To Play An 'Assassin' In Her First Korean Film Called 'Asia'

Anushka Sen News: The popular tv star will be seen in her first international project which is a Korean movie.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 05:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Anushka Sen Set To Play An 'Assassin' In Her First Korean Film Called 'Asia' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Dil Dosti Dilemma actress Anushka Sen has a massive fan following on social media - all thanks to her presence in hit TV shows over the years. The actress is now venturing into new territory by taking on the role of an assassin in her upcoming international film, 'Asia'.

In a recent interview with Variety, Anushka Sen expressed her excitement about working on this global project. She stated, “It’s an action thriller and it has people from all over Asia, different countries, people are joining in for this big movie. And it’s a global film. It’s a K-film, and I’m really excited to be a part of it. We have shot the first schedule and we are now waiting for the second. I’m playing an assassin for the very first time.”

The actress also shared her admiration for Korean cinema and her desire to collaborate with the industry. She mentioned, “During COVID times when I would watch K-dramas they would make me feel wholesome. And at that time, I would be just manifesting that Korea is in Asia and it will be so nice if we can collaborate with them… the way they’re producing content, it’s amazing and so inspiring. And in Indian cinema the way we show romance and family, there are a lot of similarities between Indian cinema and Korean cinema.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Anushka Sen has also been appointed as the honorary brand ambassador for Korean tourism.

 

