close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma accompanies husband Virat Kohli to Miami ahead of West Indies series

Virat Kohli, along with his team, headed to Miami earlier this week for the month-long tour against West Indies. Anushka Sharma, too, was spotted at the airport with Team India. 

Anushka Sharma accompanies husband Virat Kohli to Miami ahead of West Indies series
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@anushkasharma

New Delhi: Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently enjoying some time together in Miami, Florida, ahead of the upcoming series against West Indies. Pictures of Anushka and Virat from their day out in Miami have been shared in plenty on the internet by their fan clubs.

Virat, along with his team, headed to Miami earlier this week for the month-long tour against West Indies. Anushka, too, was spotted at the airport with Team India. 

In the pictures that have surfaced online, the couple can be seen chilling at a restaurant and happily pose with their fans. 

Virat and Anushka together returned to India after the World Cup. Anushka cheered for the Men in Blue from the stands for most of the matches. 

Anushka and Virat married in December 2017 in Italy in an extremely private wedding ceremony. In India, they hosted two wedding receptions for family, friends and colleagues. 

On the work front, Anushka, last seen in 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, hasn't announced her next project as of yet. 

Tags:
Anushka Sharma Virat KohliAnushka SharmaVirat KohliIndia-West Indies series
Next
Story

Kiara Advani leaves with Sidharth Malhotra in same car after birthday bash — Are dating rumours true?

Must Watch

PT33M1S

Morning Zee: Watch top news stories of the day, Aug 1st, 2019