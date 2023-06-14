Anushka Sharma And Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Named Most Visible Influencers At Cannes

New Delhi: Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and South Korean all-girl group Blackpink’s Jennie Kim stood out as the most influential personalities to grace the Cannes film festival. According to Lefty and Karla Otto, global brand tracking agencies that monitor the impact of brands and celebrities at global events, Jennie sporting Chanel and Anushka sporting Prada at the prestigious Cannes film festival were the most talked about celebrities globally this year.

Lefty, the global brand tracking agency wrote in the caption of its social media post: Cannes has evolved into a global hub for luxury brands, attracting high-end jewelry and fashion brands like official festival partners @chopard, @bulgari, @chanelofficial, @dior, and many more. While the focus remains on the films themselves, there’s no denying that brand activations, dinners, and galas have become just as significant. The perfect blend of film, VIPs, and luxury brands creates a jewel of a combination that generates considerable online visibility and millions in Earned Media Value (EMV).

From TOP brands across fashion, jewelry, beauty, and cars to the latest trends or continued hot wave of Kpop – Lefty unpack the key insights you need to know from this season in this report.

The report showed the global pop star Jennie’s EMV (Earned Media Value) to be at 35.2 million dollars, while Anushka Sharma was at a staggering 17.9 million dollars. These two beat the likes of Blackpink’s Rose whose EMV was at 17.1 million dollars wearing Saint Laurent and Blackpink’s Lisa came in fourth with an EMV of 14.7 million dollars with CELINE. BTS’s Kim Tae-hyung popularly also called ‘V’ came in fifth with an EMV of 14.4 million dollars as he sported CELINE too.