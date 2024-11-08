Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Dosa Date Picture Goes Viral On The Internet

Mumbai: Recently, a picture of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoying a dosa date went viral on social media. Fans were thrilled to see the beloved celebrity couple having a casual outing, adding to their list of memorable public moments. The picture, which shows Anushka and Virat relishing South Indian cuisine, quickly circulated across platforms, with many fans admiring their down-to-earth vibes and the couple’s bond. Both have a massive fan following, and their public appearances together always manage to capture attention, reinforcing their status as one of India’s favourite celebrity couples.

The actress herself shared the picture on her Instagram stories and it went viral on the internet in no time.

Anushka Sharma’s adorable birthday wish for Virat Kohli too went viral.

On Virat Kohli’s birthday, Anushka Sharma shared a heartwarming post featuring a beautiful family moment that included Virat holding both their daughter Vamika and son Akaay, in his arms. The post captured Virat in a loving fatherly role, highlighting the joy and warmth in their family life. Fans adored this rare, intimate glimpse into their lives, and the post quickly gained traction on social media, with many fans pouring in love and birthday wishes for Virat.

https://x.com/imtanujsingh/status/1854521796252287174?s=46&t=nzz4yQkxSAIRK6xnZtThaA

Virat and Anushka are living a non-celebrity life in London along with their kids Vamika and Akaay.