Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2817390https://zeenews.india.com/people/anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-dosa-date-picture-goes-viral-on-the-internet-2817390.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ANUSHKA SHARMA

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Dosa Date Picture Goes Viral On The Internet

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohl enjoy a dosa date together; fans call them major couple goals.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Dosa Date Picture Goes Viral On The Internet Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Recently, a picture of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoying a dosa date went viral on social media. Fans were thrilled to see the beloved celebrity couple having a casual outing, adding to their list of memorable public moments. The picture, which shows Anushka and Virat relishing South Indian cuisine, quickly circulated across platforms, with many fans admiring their down-to-earth vibes and the couple’s bond. Both have a massive fan following, and their public appearances together always manage to capture attention, reinforcing their status as one of India’s favourite celebrity couples.

The actress herself shared the picture on her Instagram stories and it went viral on the internet in no time.

Anushka Sharma’s adorable birthday wish for Virat Kohli too went viral.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

On Virat Kohli’s birthday, Anushka Sharma shared a heartwarming post featuring a beautiful family moment that included Virat holding both their daughter Vamika and son Akaay, in his arms. The post captured Virat in a loving fatherly role, highlighting the joy and warmth in their family life.  Fans adored this rare, intimate glimpse into their lives, and the post quickly gained traction on social media, with many fans pouring in love and birthday wishes for Virat.

 

 

 

https://x.com/imtanujsingh/status/1854521796252287174?s=46&t=nzz4yQkxSAIRK6xnZtThaA

 

 

Virat and Anushka are living a non-celebrity life in London along with their kids Vamika and Akaay.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Upholds Validity of UP Madrasa Act
DNA Video
DNA: US Presidential Elections and its Global Implications
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Winning Formula for Upcoming Elections!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK