Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli heap praise on Ranveer Singh’s '83', call it a 'fantastically made movie'

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83’ has been garnering a lot of appreciations from his fans and cricket lovers alike. While fans are going gaga over Ranveer’s acting skills, the recent ones to join the league is none other than power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Now, Team India Test Captain Virat has given a thumbs up to the film along with his actor wife.

The 1983 World Cup triumph arguably remains the greatest cricketing moment in the history of the nation. The Kapil Dev-led Indian team weren't even considered as one of the contenders to go all the way, yet they stood up against extreme odds and delivered at the grandest stage of all.

Couldn't have relived the most iconic moment of Indian cricket history in a better manner. A fantastically made movie which immerses you in the events and the emotion of the world cup in 1983. Splendid performances as well. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 25, 2021

A magical moment in India’s sporting history brought to life so beautifully by the entire team of #83TheFilm. @kabirkhankk thank you for letting the newer generations relive this through your film and @RanveerOfficial, what can I say? You are just superlative in the film. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 25, 2021

Anushka Sharma too shared a positive feedback for the film and the performance of Ranveer Singh. She said, "A magical moment in India’s sporting history brought to life so beautifully by the entire team of #83TheFilm. @kabirkhankk thank you for letting the newer generations relive this through your film and @RanveerOfficial, what can I say? You are just superlative in the film. Not a single false note from you in any frame, just sheer brilliance on your part. Loved all performances equally! Well played team 83 @deepikapadukone @RelianceEnt (sic)."

The movie is receiving positive feedback from both fans and critics. Ranveer Singh seems to have done a really splendid job with his portrayal of Kapil Dev in the movie.

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj’s production, and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan.

A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated this Christmas on December 24, 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.