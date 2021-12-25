हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli heap praise on Ranveer Singh’s '83', call it a 'fantastically made movie'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli heaped praises at Ranveer Singh starrer 83 film. The duo took to their respective social media handles and expressed their views regarding the recently released film. 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli heap praise on Ranveer Singh’s &#039;83&#039;, call it a &#039;fantastically made movie&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83’ has been garnering a lot of appreciations from his fans and cricket lovers alike. While fans are going gaga over Ranveer’s acting skills, the recent ones to join the league is none other than power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. 

Now, Team India Test Captain Virat has given a thumbs up to the film along with his actor wife. 

The 1983 World Cup triumph arguably remains the greatest cricketing moment in the history of the nation. The Kapil Dev-led Indian team weren't even considered as one of the contenders to go all the way, yet they stood up against extreme odds and delivered at the grandest stage of all.  

 

Virat in his tweet wrote, "Couldn't have relived the most iconic moment of Indian cricket history in a better manner. A fantastically made movie which immerses you in the events and the emotion of the world cup in 1983. Splendid performances as well."

 

Anushka Sharma too shared a positive feedback for the film and the performance of Ranveer Singh. She said, "A magical moment in India’s sporting history brought to life so beautifully by the entire team of #83TheFilm. @kabirkhankk thank you for letting the newer generations relive this through your film and @RanveerOfficial, what can I say? You are just superlative in the film. Not a single false note from you in any frame, just sheer brilliance on your part. Loved all performances equally! Well played team 83 @deepikapadukone @RelianceEnt (sic)."

The movie is receiving positive feedback from both fans and critics. Ranveer Singh seems to have done a really splendid job with his portrayal of Kapil Dev in the movie.

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj’s production, and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions. 

 

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan.

A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated this Christmas on December 24, 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anushka SharmaVirat Kohli83 filmKabir KhanRanveer Singhappreciation postKapil DevWorld Cup
Next
Story

It's a 'Merry Christmas' for Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan!

Must Watch

PT8M49S

Piyush Jain's black money kept in 21 boxes