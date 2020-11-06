Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli holding on to each other in these love-filled radiant pics is the best thing on internet today!

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma has that perfect pregnancy glow on her face these days. The preggers actress took to her social media handle and dropped radiant pictures with hubby and birthday boy Virat Kohli. Of course, needless to say, that Virushka shippers went crazy after the photos went viral.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma can be seen tightly holding on to each other in the pictures, all dressed in black. Check it out:

In fact, #AnushkaSharma became a top trend, soon after the picture broke the internet.

Virat Kohli celebrated his birthday on November 5 with preggers wifey and his teammates. Virat cut the birthday cake with Anushka Sharma by his side and others singing the song. The inside video and pictures from the birthday party flooded social media.

Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have qualified for the Playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and will face SRH in the Playoffs eliminator on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Virushka are expecting their first child and the couple made the announcement about baby arrival in August with an adorable post.

Virat and Anushka got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.