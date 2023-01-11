Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli share unseen pictures with Vamika as she turns 2, check them out

New Delhi: One of the most adored and loved couples in the industry, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's little munchkin has today turned two and fans cannot keep calm. Both celebrities shared unseen pictures of themselves with Vamika on social media and these have taken over the internet.

January 11 is one of the most special days for the power couple as their adorable daughter Vamika was born today two years ago. Marking her 2nd birthday, mommy Anushka dropped an adorable picture with her munchkin and wrote, 'Two years ago my heart grew wide open'.

Also, Virat Kohli took to social media and shared an unseen picture with his daughter and wrote, "My heartbeat is 2 (red heart emoji)"

Friends of the couple from the film as well as the sports world showered their blessings on Vamika including Sakshi Dhoni, Dhanashree, Gauahar Khan, Neeti Mohan, among many others. Fans too have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis.

Anushka married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter on January 11, 2021.