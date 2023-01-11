topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
ANUSHKA SHARMA

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli share unseen pictures with Vamika as she turns 2, check them out

January 11 is one of the most special days for power couple as their adorable daughter Vamika was born today two years ago. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 04:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • One of the most adored and loved couples in the industry, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's little munchkin has today turned two and fans cannot keep calm.
  • Both celebrities shared unseen pictures of themselves with Vamika on social media and these have taken over the internet.

Trending Photos

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli share unseen pictures with Vamika as she turns 2, check them out

New Delhi: One of the most adored and loved couples in the industry, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's little munchkin has today turned two and fans cannot keep calm. Both celebrities shared unseen pictures of themselves with Vamika on social media and these have taken over the internet.

January 11 is one of the most special days for the power couple as their adorable daughter Vamika was born today two years ago. Marking her 2nd birthday, mommy Anushka dropped an adorable picture with her munchkin and wrote, 'Two years ago my heart grew wide open'. 

 

Also, Virat Kohli took to social media and shared an unseen picture with his daughter and wrote, "My heartbeat is 2 (red heart emoji)"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Friends of the couple from the film as well as the sports world showered their blessings on Vamika including Sakshi Dhoni, Dhanashree, Gauahar Khan, Neeti Mohan, among many others. Fans too have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis.

Anushka married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter on January 11, 2021.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974