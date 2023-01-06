topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
BABA NEEM KAROLI

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with little Vamika cradled in mommy's lap at Vrindavan temple break internet - PICS, VIDEO

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli daughter at Vrindavan Temple: The power couple along with their little one Vamika were spotted at Baba Neem Karoli Ashram.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with little Vamika cradled in mommy's lap at Vrindavan temple break internet - PICS, VIDEO

New Delhi: Indian power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's hush-hush spiritual trip to Vrindavan came into the limelight after pictures were leaked on social media. Ever since unseen inside photos and videos of the couple along with little munchkin Vamika too have landed on several platforms. Netizens have showered the duo with immense love with many calling hailing them as the 'most humble' couple. 

Recently, an unseen video of the star family has surfaced online where Vamika is seen being blessed and is cradled in mommy's lap. Anushka wore a black jacket, white beanie cap and a beautiful floral motif shawl. Virat, on the other hand, donned an olive green jacket with a black cap and trousers. Take a look at the videos and pictures here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @virushka_always1801

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma offered prayers at Baba Neem Karoli Ashram and also distributed blankets. In November 2022, the two paid a visit to Baba Neem Karoli's ashram in Uttarakhand. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @virushka_always1801

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in Italy on December 11, 2017. The couple was blessed with a baby girl in January 2021. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli Fc (@kingkohli.fc8)

On the work front, Anushka will be seen playing the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film Chakda Xpress.

Live Tv

Baba Neem KaroliAnushka SharmaVirat KohlivamikaBaba Neem Karoli AshramAnushka Sharma daughterVrindavan templevirat kohli picsanushka sharma unseen pics

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How did Ferozeshah Kotla become the 'fort' of Tantriks?
DNA Video
DNA: When music composer RD Burman died in 1994
DNA Video
DNA : Women officer posted in world's highest battlefield
DNA Video
DNA: Exposing the misleading ranking of 'V-Dem'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Europe's 'hypocrisy' on terrorists