Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with little Vamika cradled in mommy's lap at Vrindavan temple break internet - PICS, VIDEO

New Delhi: Indian power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's hush-hush spiritual trip to Vrindavan came into the limelight after pictures were leaked on social media. Ever since unseen inside photos and videos of the couple along with little munchkin Vamika too have landed on several platforms. Netizens have showered the duo with immense love with many calling hailing them as the 'most humble' couple.

Recently, an unseen video of the star family has surfaced online where Vamika is seen being blessed and is cradled in mommy's lap. Anushka wore a black jacket, white beanie cap and a beautiful floral motif shawl. Virat, on the other hand, donned an olive green jacket with a black cap and trousers. Take a look at the videos and pictures here:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma offered prayers at Baba Neem Karoli Ashram and also distributed blankets. In November 2022, the two paid a visit to Baba Neem Karoli's ashram in Uttarakhand.

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in Italy on December 11, 2017. The couple was blessed with a baby girl in January 2021.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen playing the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film Chakda Xpress.