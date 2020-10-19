हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's loved-up moment captured in a magical pic

Virat Kohli treated us to a beautiful photo of him and Anushka Sharma enjoying the sunset. Trust us when we say the picture will make you go wow!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli&#039;s loved-up moment captured in a magical pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@virat.kohli

New Delhi: Cricketer Virat Kohli took off time from his busy schedule in between the IPL matches in UAE to spend time with his wife Anushka Sharma. On Sunday, Virat treated us to a beautiful photo of them enjoying the sunset. Trust us when we say the picture will make you go wow!

Virat and Anushka have been pictured in the middle of what appears to be a pool. The picture, the background, the location are just, just perfect. Their loved-up moment was captured by cricketer AB de Villiers. Virat and AB de Villiers play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL. 

Here's the photo we are talking about:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 pic credit - @abdevilliers17 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Isn't it just gorgeous?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child. They announced the pregnancy in August with an adorable post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Meanwhile, Anushka too has been sharing some beautiful postcards from Dubai:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in Italy in December 2017.

Anushka SharmaVirat KohliAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliAnushka Virat pics
