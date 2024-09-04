Anushka Sharma Arrives In Style At The Airport; Fans Say Finally She Is Back

New Delhi: It was Zee News who told you first that Anushka Sharma will be arriving in Mumbai to attend a brand event. And here's the actress, the Chakda Xpress actress was spotted at the airport as she arrived in style from London. Anushka was seen fainting her chic avatar in all black and her fans are excited to see her back with a bang. Akaay's mommy sent down a meltdown to her fans with her smashing appearance and she even happily greeted the paparazzi who were present in the early morning to have a glimpse of the actress.

Anushka was seen arriving sans Akaay and Vamika and it looks like the stay of the actress in Mumbai is not going to be long she will attend the event on September 6, and will head back to London to get her family. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is there to look after the kids. Anushka and Virat have been staying in London and living their dream life without their privacy being breached.

Watch the video of Anushka Sharma arriving in style and fans gushing about her beauty.

Anushka Sharma looked absolutely fit and fabulous in her black outfit, she is indeed giving all the fitness goals to the new mommies as she is back in her toned physique. This only shows that the actress has been focused on getting fit after the arrival of baby Akaay.

Will Anushka be back at the movies?

Anushka Sharma had once said that she would happily give up on her career after getting married and having a family. The actress is living by her words, but the fans are hopeful to soon see her making a smashing comeback. Anushka's last film was Zero in 2018 along with Shah Rukh Khan.