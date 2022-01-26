Anushka Sharma congratulates Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, says ‘Get ready for sleepless nights’!

NEW DELHI: Days after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced that they have welcomed a baby via surrogacy on their Instagram handles, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the power couple.

Now, Anushka Sharma has wished Priyanka and Nick for welcoming their first baby girl together.

Anushka took to her Instagram Story and shared a heat-warming note for them.

She wrote, “Congratulations Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Get ready for sleepless nights and unparallel joy and love. Lots of love to the little one.”

Priyanka and her singer husband Nick Jonas surprised their fans with big news on Friday night by declaring that the duo has become proud parents via surrogacy.

Nick and Priyanka have not officially disclosed about the gender of the baby yet.

Both posted a similar message reading, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Post the announcement, Jonas and the Chopras are getting congratulatory messages from their industry friends and family members.

Priyanka Chopra and international singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 at the picturesque Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The gala event was attended by their families and close friends.