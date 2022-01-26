हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma congratulates Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, says ‘Get ready for sleepless nights’!

Days after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced that they have welcomed a baby via surrogacy on their Instagram handles, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the power couple. 

Anushka Sharma congratulates Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, says ‘Get ready for sleepless nights’!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Days after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced that they have welcomed a baby via surrogacy on their Instagram handles, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the power couple. 

Now, Anushka Sharma has wished Priyanka and Nick for welcoming their first baby girl together. 

Anushka took to her Instagram Story and shared a heat-warming note for them. 

ba

She wrote, “Congratulations Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Get ready for sleepless nights and unparallel joy and love. Lots of love to the little one.”

Priyanka and her singer husband Nick Jonas surprised their fans with big news on Friday night by declaring that the duo has become proud parents via surrogacy.

Nick and Priyanka have not officially disclosed about the gender of the baby yet. 

 

Both posted a similar message reading, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” 

Post the announcement, Jonas and the Chopras are getting congratulatory messages from their industry friends and family members. 

 

Priyanka Chopra and international singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 at the picturesque Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The gala event was attended by their families and close friends.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anushka Sharmacongratulatory messagePriyanka ChopraNick JonasNew parentsBaby girlSurrogacy
Next
Story

Bride-to-be Mouni Roy's Haldi pictures out, actress twins with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in yellow: PICS

Must Watch

73rd Republic Day: Important highlights of R-Day celebrations
PT11M1S

73rd Republic Day: Important highlights of R-Day celebrations