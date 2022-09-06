NewsLifestylePeople
ANUSHKA SHARMA

Anushka Sharma goes on a date with her parents, shares PICS

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 04:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Actress Anushka Sharma shared some pictures with her parents on social media
  • She was last seen in the movie 'Zero'
  • She will be next seen in the movie 'Chakda Xpress'

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma has enjoyed her break from acting and it has allowed her to spend some quality time with her daughter and her near and dear ones.

The actor recently took to her social media account to share some pictures of her with her parents and which she captioned, "Breakfast date with the parents"

In the pictures she can be seen smiling with her parents.

On the work front, the actress who was last seen on the big screen in the big budgeted Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer film 'Zero', which didn't fare well at the box office, will be next seen in the movie 'Chakda Xpress,' a sports biopic which has been written by Abhishek Banerjee and directed by 'Pari' famed filmmaker Prosit Roy. It is inspired by the life of Indian women's cricket team fast bowler Jhulan Goswami and her ascent in the cricketing world despite the obstacles posed by misogynistic politics.

The film will be released on the streaming platform Netflix.

