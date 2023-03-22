Anushka Sharma Introduces Her Post-Workout Companion- See Pic

Mumbai: Workout is an essential part of an actor`s life. Whether it's a Monday or Sunday, there is no break from workouts. Hence, actors find ways to rejuvenate this session. Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse from her workout session with a twist in the story. She introduced Leo (a dog) as her `post-workout` companion.

Taking to the Instagram story on Wednesday, Anushka shared a picture with Leo. The `NH 10` actor is seen in athleisure wear in the frame. She is seen taking a mirror selfie while Leo is sleeping beside her. Anushka keeps on sharing special moments from her day-to-day life on her social media feed to keep her followers engaged.

See the pic shared by Anushka Sharma

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the legendary former India pacer Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film `Chakda Xpress`. Directed by Prosit Roy, `Chakda Xpress` is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. `Chakda Xpress` marks the comeback of Anushka after her last release `Zero` in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The movie will see the `Ae Dil Hai Mushkil` actor portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka`s brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing `Chakda Xpress` with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.