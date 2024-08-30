Anushka Sharma Is Back In Full Desi Avatar; Virat Kohli Fans Call Her 'Bhabhiji'

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma is back on the screens and the fans cannot stop gushing over her desi avatar. The actress dropped a post on her Instagram account featuring a celebration advertisement where she is happily welcoming her guests in different desi attires and the radiant glow and smile on her face are making fans go weak on the knees. Anushka Sharma's fans are expressing their happiness seeing her on the screen after a long time, while Virat Kohli fans are in LOVE with her desi avatar and are calling her full 'Bhabhiji' vibes. Sharing the post Anushka captioned, "Let’s dive into never-ending celebrations, and make every moment an opportunity to sparkle! Celebrate milestones, moments, and even small victories that make every day, a reason to celebrate ". One user said, " Cutie Bhabhiji". One more user commented, "You look so beautiful".

Watch the video of Anushka Sharma featuring in a new advertisement and the internet is in a meltdown

Anushka Sharam has been on a sabbatical for 6 years now. The actress had welcomed her first baby Vamika Kohli and since then she hasn't had a single release. And this year in 2024, the actress welcomed her son AKaay Kohli in London. The fans of the Chakda Xpress actor are eagerly waiting for her to make a smashing comeback, but it looks like it is not happening anytime soon.

Anushka Sharam and Virat Kohli are living the time of their life in London

Anushka and Virat always wanted to lead a non-celebrity stardom life, and in London, it is possible for them. The video of them walking on the streets of London went viral where they were seen crossing the roads carrying a few shopping bags by themselves. Virat too in one of his interviews had said that once he stops playing cricket he will be forever gone and will not be seen after his retirement.

