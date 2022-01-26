हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Ssharma’s ‘Clean Slate Filmz’ strikes Rs 400 crore deal with Amazon Prime and Netflix

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma’s production company ‘Clean Slate Filmz’ have signed a whopping Rs 400 crore ($54 million) deal with OTT giants Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, according to a report in Bloomberg. Confirming the news to Bloomberg, Karnesh told that they will be releasing eight films and series on streaming services in the next 18 months.

“A Netflix spokesperson confirmed they will be rolling out three upcoming productions with Clean Slate Filmz, while Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment,” reported Bloomberg.

Netflix will premiere Anushka Sharma starrer ‘Chakda Xpress’ and drama film ‘Qala’ featuring Tripti Dimri and late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, produced by ‘Clean Slate Filmz’. They will also stream the thriller series ‘Mai’ from the production house. Earlier, they had bought rights to Tripti Dimri starrer feminist-horror film ‘Bulbul’ from ‘Clean Slate Filmz’.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karnesh Ssharma (@kans26)

On the other hand, Amazon Prime Videos owns streaming rights of critically acclaimed web-series ‘Paatal Lok’ made by Anushka’s production house.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karnesh Ssharma (@kans26)

NH10, Phillauri and Pari are movies by ‘Clean Slate Filmz’ that were helmed by Anushka Sharma herself and had theatrical releases.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karnesh Ssharma (@kans26)

With earlier restrictions imposed on theatrical viewing of films due to COVID-19 pandemic, OTT platforms had become a vital alternative to release films. It has also promoted streaming of diverse genres, sub-genres and content on sensitive and taboo issues.

"What has happened over a period of time is ambition is also going up within the studio systems. And that’s great for people like us,” Karnesh told Bloomberg.

