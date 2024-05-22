Anushka Sharma Looks Stunning As She Flaunts Her New Chic Haircut, Check It Out

New Delhi: Actor Anushka Sharma, who recently welcomed her son Akaay with cricketer Virat Kohli earlier this year, flaunted her stunning hair makeover.

Celebrity hairstylist Rashid Salmani, on Monday, took to his Instagram account to share the fresh look, posting a couple of pictures with the actress.

In the selfies posted by Rashid, Anushka can be seen posing behind him, both beaming at the camera. Anushka sported a chic brown hair color with a stylish middle parting, complementing her vibrant green outfit.

Sharing the pictures, Rashid captioned it, "Had the honor of styling the gorgeous @anushkasharma! (glowing star and scissors emojis).

Soon after the stylist dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section. One fan wrote, "This pretty face with a pretty smile, in addition to that glowing skin and shiny eyes, Anushka Sharma is a pretty, pretty woman." Another fan commented, "She looks amazing." "She looks absolutely stunning," wrote a third user.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021.

In February, the star couple announced the birth of their baby boy 'Akaay'.

Taking to Instagram, the couple announced the birth of their son and wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and will stream exclusively on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited.