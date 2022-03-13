हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma loves good lighting, proves it with her latest photos

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is very active on social media and treats her fans and followers to stunning pictures of her, on Sunday shared a post that proved she loves good lighting with her latest photographs.

Anushka Sharma loves good lighting, proves it with her latest photos
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is very active on social media and treats her fans and followers to stunning pictures of her, on Sunday shared a post that proved she loves good lighting with her latest photographs.

 

The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of sunkissed pictures in which she could be seen wearing a green-knit sweater that layered over a white tee. She was flaunting her short hair and looked stunning in minimal makeup.

She captioned the post, "Main good light ki deewani hoon."

The post shared by Anushka accumulated several likes and comments within a few minutes of being posted with many comments from celebrities and fans.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Saba Pataudi dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be seen in 'Chakda Xpress', which is inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey. She has started preparations for her role as a cricketer and often shares glimpses of her preparations on social media. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anushka Sharmanew postnew picshappy postBollywood Actor
Next
Story

Shruti Seth opens up on her lip-lock with co-star Mugdha Godse for ‘Bloody Brothers’

Must Watch

PT20M11S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 'No matter how many troops Russia sends, Ukraine will win', says Zelensky