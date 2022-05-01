हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anushka Sharma opens up about her choice of scripts, films as she turns 34

Actress Anushka Sharma is celebrating her 34th birthday today. 

Anushka Sharma opens up about her choice of scripts, films as she turns 34
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who has been missing from the big screen for almost four years, on the occasion of her 34th birthday, spoke about the type of scripts and films she's been focussing on.

The 'Sultan' actor stated that she always wants "to be a part of the best scripts that come my way. I feel blessed that I am in a position today to select the type of films that I want to do, which also justifies the time that I will spend away from my child."

She added, "I want to focus on my work life and my family life in equal measure."

Anushka further said that she always looks for scripts that make her happy.

"I will always be open to doing projects that are incredibly interesting, represents women in cinema correctly and is also disruptive and content forward. As and when those come to me, I will be more than happy to do it. That`s how I`m approaching my career right now," she said.

Anushka will be next seen in 'Chakda Xpress', a film that traces India's most celebrated fast bowler Jhulan Goswami's inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India. 

