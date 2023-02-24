Anushka Sharma Pens Hilarious Note On Bangkok’s Traffic, Shares Selfies From Her Trip

Mumbai: It`s Bangkok time for Anushka Sharma. The `NH10` actor recently took a trip to Thailand and shared a travel diary with her Instagram family. Anushka posted a bunch of selfies from the city with the caption, "Didn`t do much on this short work trip to Bangkok so here`s my selfies with one of the most talked about things in Bangkok - Traffic!"

The actor`s shade is the highlight of her selfies. Before posting pictures on her feed, Anushka flooded her Instagram story with images of local cuisines, and wildlife from the city. Fans posted funny comments on her post. One wrote, "humari bhabhi kaise ho anuskaa bhabhi jaise ho." Another one wrote, "Bangkok and Anushka reminds of her old movie badamash company."

See the pics shared by Anushka Sharma

The actor also returned from her trip and landed in Delhi on Thursday night. Speaking of Anushka`s upcoming projects, she will be seen in `Chakda Xpress`, which is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

The `Ae Dil Hai Mushkil` actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka`s brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing `Chakda Xpress` with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. The film marks her comeback after daughter Vamika’s birth in 2021. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film ‘Zero’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, the film failed at the box office.