Anushka Sharma Reveals She And Virat Cook Food For Akaay And Vamika Due To This Reason

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma made a stunning appearance at an event in Mumbai and for the first time, she spoke about her kids Akaay and Vamika Kohli. Anushka who is living in London after the birth of her second child Akaay along with Virat Kohli mentioned about cooking meals for both their kids. At an event, Anushka spoke about the importance of cooking food by themselves," We had this discussion at home that if we don’t make the food our moms made at home, then we won’t be passing these recipes on to our kids. So, sometimes I cook, and sometimes my husband cooks, and we really try to replicate the way our mothers did. I cheat a little by calling my mom to ask for recipes, but it’s so important. It’s like you’re passing on something valuable to your children."

The actress even spoke about how she has the same routine for her kids no matter where they are. "I'm very particular about routine. We travel a lot as a family, and my kids experience many changes in their lives. So, by creating a routine for them, I am giving them a sense of control. Meal times are fixed—no matter where we are, we eat at the same time and sleep at the same time. It helps them regulate themselves much better."

Anushka and Virat are one of the happiest couples in B Town and they are staying away from the hullabaloo of the media and this is something no other celebrity couple has done before. Anushka looked gorgeous at the event and her radiant glow left fans stunned and wondering if she was a mother of two.