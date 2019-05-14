Anushka Sharma reveals why she's in no hurry to sign films

New Delhi: The talented B-Towner Anushka Sharma has been away from the limelight after her last release 'Zero' failed to make a mark. The actress, who has time and again impressed one and sundry with her performances on-screen recently opened up on why she hasn't made any film announcement.

Hindustan Times quoted the actress as saying, “In the past three years, I have been working in a fashion which was very hectic, and have done roles which were extremely demanding. In one calendar year to do a film like Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero, it’s not easy and takes a toll on you. All are different and required a lot of prep. You feel you want to sit back and take a call. I think I have reached that position and security as an actor in my career, where I don’t need to do things or sign films just because I have to fill up time.”

Adding more, she said, “Being a producer, I anyway have my hands full, we are doing some interesting work. We have been producing shows for streaming platforms, a film too. Those are things that also require my time, and in my case, it’s very different. I am an actor at the same time. There are things that I do behind the scenes, which obviously people are not going to be privy to.”

She further said, “I want to be able to focus on that… I also want to be able to look back and see what I have done. I am satisfied with the work I have done. I have always been like that, picky with the work I have done. I have chosen different kinds of movies and roles for myself.”

Anushka Sharma turned producer with 'NH 10' which released 2015. Her production house named Clean Slate Films supports various charities and bole causes such as animal rights, gender equality amongst others.

The actress got married to cricketer Virat Kohli on December 11, 2017, at Tuscany in Italy.