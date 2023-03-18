Anushka Sharma’s ‘Din Shagna Da’ To Kiara Advani’s ‘Ranjha,’ Wedding Anthems By Jasleen Royal You Cannot Miss

New Delhi: It wouldn’t be wrong to say that wedding entry songs for bridal entries are a trend introduced to the entire nation with the wedding of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Din Shagna Da turned into an instant favourite for all wedding videos in no time and very recently we witnessed a similar frenzy with the recreated version of Ranjha specifically made for the Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wedding. While the dreamy fairy tale vibes are definitely a commonality between the two, there’s another component that binds the two together- Jasleen Royal!

Singer and composer of both these iconic wedding songs, Jasleen Royal although never intended nor imagined her songs to receive such a crazy response, her soulful melodies and soothing voice definitely make for the best music tracks for bridal entries. Adding to the list of iconic songs, Jasleen has now presented another mesmerising song, composed and sung by her, especially for the wedding of her friend and actress Hansika Motwani.

Here’s a look at the queen of wedding anthem’s most popular creations for the occasion:

Din Shagna Da:

Composed and sung for Anushka Sharma’s film Phillauri, the song gained popularity much after its release when the celebrity couple unveiled their wedding video. Making a beautiful entry that rolled tears down everyone’s cheeks on Din Shagna Da, Anushka Sharma and Jasleen Royal immortalised the iconic track as one of the most loved wedding anthems for ages to come.

Ranjha:

Jasleen Royal not only has been winning awards for her beautiful composition for Ranjha but also slaying hearts with the track years after it’s release as Kiara Advani made her adorable entry to her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra on the recreated version of the Shershaah song.

Thunai Varuven:

Last year in December, Hansika Motwani tied the knot with longtime Sohael Kathuriya, and today, the web series documenting the wedding titled Love Shaadi Drama dropped offering an insight into the grand wedding. Undoubtedly, a wedding these days is incomplete without the official wedding song and to satiate the need, Jasleen Royal is the go to person. The composer and singer released her first ever Tamil song Thunai Varuven on Thursday, just a day before the show’s release treating the public with yet another song for their dreamy and ideal nuptials.

Singer, composer and pop-star, Jasleen Royal dons and aces all different hats with utmost perfection and has treated the audience with a long list of songs suited for every occasion. From Din Shagna Da, Preet, Love You Zindagi, Nachde Ne Sare, Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan and Ranjha to the latest addition Thunai Varuven, the musical genius can truly mend souls with her compositions and voice.