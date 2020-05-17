Anushka Sharma’s Paatal Lok-inspired memes are pure gold – Check out!

New Delhi: Actress Sharma’s first digital show ‘Paatal Lok’, which has been co-produced by her, has won the hearts of the audiences. It is the perfect treat that people wanted during the lockdown. Anushka too has been promoting her show quite actively and her social media accounts are filled with ‘Paatal Lok’ posts. She also added a hilarious twist to posts with memes inspired from the show.

The two memes include her pictures from her films and show three stages in the show – Swarg Lok, Dharti Lok and Paatal Lok. They have stills of Anushka from ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Sultan’ and ‘NH 10’, ‘Phillauri’, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ and ‘Pari’.

“Hi, this is a 'Lok(y)' reminder to tell that ‘Paatal Lok’ is live, watch NOW,” the actress captioned her post. Take a look:

‘Paatal Lok’ is headlined by Jaideep Ahlawat and Neeraj Kabi. Jaideep plays a Delhi Police cop named Hathiram Chaudhary while Neeraj stars as high-profile journalist Sanjeev Mehra.

Hathiram is on the lookout for four criminals - serial killer Vishal ‘Hathoda’ Tyagi (Abhishek Banerjee), Tope ‘Chaaku’ Singh (Jagjeet Sandhu), Kabir M (Aasif Khan), and Mary ‘Cheeni’ Lyngdoh (Mairembam Ronaldo Singh) - behind a failed assassination attempt of Sanjeev Mehra (Neeraj Kabi). The thrilling chase leads him to the dark alleys of `Paatal Lok`.

The crime-thriller released on Amazon Prime Video on May 15.