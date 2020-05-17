हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s Paatal Lok-inspired memes are pure gold – Check out!

‘Paatal Lok’, produced by Anushka Sharma, is the perfect lockdown treat. 

Anushka Sharma’s Paatal Lok-inspired memes are pure gold – Check out!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@anushkasharma

New Delhi: Actress Sharma’s first digital show ‘Paatal Lok’, which has been co-produced by her, has won the hearts of the audiences. It is the perfect treat that people wanted during the lockdown. Anushka too has been promoting her show quite actively and her social media accounts are filled with ‘Paatal Lok’ posts. She also added a hilarious twist to posts with memes inspired from the show.

The two memes include her pictures from her films and show three stages in the show – Swarg Lok, Dharti Lok and Paatal Lok. They have stills of Anushka from ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Sultan’ and ‘NH 10’, ‘Phillauri’, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ and ‘Pari’.

“Hi, this is a 'Lok(y)' reminder to tell that ‘Paatal Lok’ is live, watch NOW,” the actress captioned her post. Take a look:

‘Paatal Lok’ is headlined by Jaideep Ahlawat and Neeraj Kabi. Jaideep plays a Delhi Police cop named Hathiram Chaudhary while Neeraj stars as high-profile journalist Sanjeev Mehra.

Hathiram is on the lookout for four criminals - serial killer Vishal ‘Hathoda’ Tyagi (Abhishek Banerjee), Tope ‘Chaaku’ Singh (Jagjeet Sandhu), Kabir M (Aasif Khan), and Mary ‘Cheeni’ Lyngdoh (Mairembam Ronaldo Singh) - behind a failed assassination attempt of Sanjeev Mehra (Neeraj Kabi). The thrilling chase leads him to the dark alleys of `Paatal Lok`.

The crime-thriller released on Amazon Prime Video on May 15.

Tags:
Anushka SharmaPaatal Lokanushka sharma pataal lokJaideep Ahlawat
Next
Story

Bollywood news: Alia Bhatt gets a haircut by her 'multi-talented loved one', internet says it's Ranbir Kapoor
  • 90,927Confirmed
  • 2,872Deaths

Full coverage

  • 47,19,057Confirmed
  • 3,13,180Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M54S

Finance Minister announces additional 40,000 crores for MGNREGA scheme