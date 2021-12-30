Anushka Sharma shares happy picture of cricketer husband Virat Kohli post India's first win in Centurion

MUMBAI: After registering a remarkable 113-run victory over South Africa in the first Test in Centurion on Thursday, captain Virat Kohli chose to celebrate the occasion with his ladylove Anushka Sharma. Taking to Instagram, the 'NH10' actress posted an adorable picture of Kohli and captioned it as, "Enjoying the view in SA."

In the image, Kohli can be seen happily posing for the camera.

For the unversed, India clinched their first Test match win in Centurion as they defeated South Africa on the final day of the game today. India has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. The two teams will next lock horns in the second Test in Johannesburg from Monday.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's love story began on the sets of a shampoo commercial that they did together. After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany. Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, a girl, Vamika in January this year.

Anushka, who made her debut in Bollywood with 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', 'PK', 'Band Baaja Baaraat', 'Sultan' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero', co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix film 'Bulbbul' and it was a massive success.

