Anushka Sharma shares Zakir Khan’s post on paps making ‘tamasha’ on celeb deaths!

New Delhi: Amid Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise, comedian Zakir Khan shared a post in which he expressed his disappointment with the way paparazzi often created 'tamasha' around celebrity deaths. He wrote a lengthy note on the same which struck a chord with many celebs such as Gauahar Khan, Vishal Dadlani and Anushka Sharma.

The 'Zero' actress also reshared the post on her Instagram story to spread Zakir's message further.

In the post, Zakir wrote, "They don't think of you as a human being. Not because there aren't any lines or boundaries. Your corpse is not a body without soul, but an opportunity to click pictures. As many as they can click. It's like when people try to steal utensils from houses burning during a riot."

He further wrote, "Because after that, what use will you be? At most, 10 pictures, five news articles, three videos, two stories, one post. That's why your death will only be a 'tamasha'. Your crying mother is a show, your father, broken by the pain, is a show, your sister, your brother who has lost all hope, anyone who loves you, is a show."

He added, "If you were alive, it would have been another thing. After you, your crying loved ones will satisfy their hunger. I'm just saying that this is the life you and I have chosen. That's why you should stay happy with your friends, love your people. Learn new things, make new relationships. Just don't live for them. Whatever time you have left, live for yourself. Because for them, you aren't even human."

Take a look at the post below:

Earlier, actress Gauahar Khan had also taken to her Twitter to slam celebs who gave interviews to publications after meeting a celebrity's grieving family members.

She wrote, "Any one who has met a grieving family ,should not give out details .Really sad to see people giving interviews about family members n sharing details .Stop !Please stop ! If Uve gone to pay ur respect don’t come out n become a khabri and add to the low standard of journalism."

Check out her tweet below:

Any one who has met a grieving family ,should not give out details .Really sad to see people giving interviews about family members n sharing details .Stop !Please stop ! If Uve gone to pay ur respect don’t come out n become a khabri and add to the low standard of journalism — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) September 3, 2021

Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise left millions heartbroken. Amid heavy rainfall, his grieving family members, celeb friends and an ocean of fan following bid Sidharth a tearful goodbye. He was 40.

The late actor's last rites were performed at Oshiwara crematorium in the afternoon on September 3, 2021. Although initial reports suggest he died of a heart attack, the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.