NewsLifestylePeople
ANUSHKA SHARMA

Anushka Sharma sits pretty on a bench, drops breezy new pics!

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma recently took a break from her films schedule to spend some quality time with her daughter Vamika.

Last Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 05:35 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Actor Anushka Sharma shared some candid pictures on her social media
  • The actor was last seen in the movie 'Zero'
  • Anushka Sharma's next film is `Chakda Xpress`

Trending Photos

Anushka Sharma sits pretty on a bench, drops breezy new pics!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Friday, dropped some adorable candid images of her sitting on a bench.

Taking to Instagram, the `NH-10` actor shared a string of pictures, which she captioned, "What`s better than a nice walk in the park? Sitting on a bench."In the first picture, Anushka could be seen sitting on a bench in a formal pose, donning a beige outfit and showcasing her left profile to the camera.In another picture, the `Zero` actor struck a casual pose while sitting on the bench.In the last picture, she can be seen flaunting her cute smile and flashing an ear-to-ear grin.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@anushkasharma)

Soon after the `Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi` actor dropped the post, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons.Actor Vani Kapoor dropped a red heart emoticon in the comment section. Diana Penty commented, "So Lovely", "you are the most beautiful person," a fan commented.

Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the `Jab Harry Met Sejal` actor is all set for her comeback. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently shooting for her upcoming sports biopic film `Chakda Xpress` where she will be seen portraying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. 

Anushka`s brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing `Chakda Xpress` with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.The film will stream directly on Netflix. She was last seen in `Zero` opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which was released in 2018.

Live Tv

Anushka SharmaChakda XpressJab Harry Met Sejalzerovamika

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?
DNA Video
DNA: 'License to Bribe' in Jabalpur RTO
DNA Video
DNA: 'Test Drive' of Death Pots on Mumbai's Roads
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'new voters' create a 'new Kashmir'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?