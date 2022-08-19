Anushka Sharma sits pretty on a bench, drops breezy new pics!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Friday, dropped some adorable candid images of her sitting on a bench.

Taking to Instagram, the `NH-10` actor shared a string of pictures, which she captioned, "What`s better than a nice walk in the park? Sitting on a bench."In the first picture, Anushka could be seen sitting on a bench in a formal pose, donning a beige outfit and showcasing her left profile to the camera.In another picture, the `Zero` actor struck a casual pose while sitting on the bench.In the last picture, she can be seen flaunting her cute smile and flashing an ear-to-ear grin.

Soon after the `Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi` actor dropped the post, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons.Actor Vani Kapoor dropped a red heart emoticon in the comment section. Diana Penty commented, "So Lovely", "you are the most beautiful person," a fan commented.

Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the `Jab Harry Met Sejal` actor is all set for her comeback. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently shooting for her upcoming sports biopic film `Chakda Xpress` where she will be seen portraying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022.

Anushka`s brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing `Chakda Xpress` with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.The film will stream directly on Netflix. She was last seen in `Zero` opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which was released in 2018.