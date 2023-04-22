Anushka Sharma Slays In White Dress As She Steps Out With Virat Kohli, Family - Pics Inside

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma is back in her hometown Bengaluru and she spent some quality time savouring delicious South-Indian food on Saturday. She was accompanied by her husband Virat Kohli, her parents and other family friends.

Anushka took to Instagram stories to share the updates with her fans. In the first frame, she shared a picture of the famous food joint in Bengaluru where she had lunch with her family.

Then she posted pictures of dosa, halwa, Vada and some yummy ice cream too from the popular ice cream parlour of Bengaluru.

There’s a full-house frame for the fans too, where Anushka was joined by her parents, Virat and other friends.

The official Instagram handle of the food joint shared a gratitude note saying, “It was lovely hosting you @virat.kohli and your family! Looking forward to your next visit.”

Kohli is currently busy playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 16th edition of IPL. He has scored the most IPL runs. In 228 matches, he has scored 6844 runs at an average of 36.60. He has 47 fifties and five centuries under his belt.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Rajasthan Royals on Sunday in Bangalore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film ‘Chakda Xpress’. The final release date of the film is still awaited.