Anushka Sharma ups the hotness quotient at Katy Perry bash by Karan Johar—Photos

Anushka Sharma

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: B-Town stunner Anushka Sharma recently turned up at Karan Johar's welcome bash for international music sensation Katy Perry. The actress-producer looked simply breathtaking in a chic shift dress by designer Sonam Parmar Jhawar.

Anushka took to her Instagram and shared a few pictures with fans. Her poker straight ironed hairdo with minimal make-up and a shimmering silver shift dress raised the hotness quotient.

Check out the pictures here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

The dress was from Sonam's 'SARINA' collection by S. The dramatic puffed-up sleeves make the outfit even more edgy.

Karan Johar turned host for Katy Perry and the starry party saw many A-listers in attendance. From Kajol, Gauri Khan, Natasha Poonawalla, Jacqueline Fernandez to Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and many others made their way to the bash.

Katy Perry will be performing in Mumbai's DY Patil stadium on November 16, 2019. She will be headlining at the OnePlus music festival, making her first ever live performance in India.

 

