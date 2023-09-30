Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Expecting Second Child? Check How Internet Is Reacting

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma's absence from events is raising eyebrows. According to a report by Hindustan Times, nation's favourite couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their second baby, with Sharma possibly in the second trimester already. Virushka are parenting a daughter, Vamika, who was born in January 2021.

According to HT, a source says, “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage.” On her absence from events, the source added, “This isn’t a coincidence. She is staying away from the public eye to avoid speculation,” adds the source. The news has taken the internet by storm. Check their reactions:

HT further reports that their another source confimed the presence of the couple at the maternity clinic in Mumbai. The source said, “They requested the paparazzi to not publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon.” However, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are yet to confirm or deny the pregnancy rumour.

On hiding their daughter's face in public, Kohli had once commented, “We have decided to not expose our child to social media before she understands and makes her own choice.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma wrapped up shooting for her next, 'Chakda’Xpress', a while ago where she plays former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film.

Anushka Sharma married Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy. Recently, she spoke about motherhood, "Motherhood has internally made me a far more self-assured individual – I feel I’m way more confident as a person. It’s a very real thing, caring for another human – and putting the child first in everything. I want to mention this – that it’s so important to have this connect with your child. I’m so hands on and I do everything for her, and I enjoy doing it, so the bond is very special. I feel that she’s turning into a secure individual, and I’m happy about that,” she told Grazia India.