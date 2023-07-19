Anushka-Virat To Priyanka-Nick: AI Imagines Hit Bollywood Jodis As Barbie And Ken

New Delhi: Box offices are already flooded with the advance bookings of this year's most awaited movie 'Barbie.' Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, this fantasy drama has created a buzz ever since its announcement. Fans cannot wait to watch the film and amid all this, AI has reimagined some hit Bollywood jodis as Barbie and Ken.

A fan page on Instagram has imagined actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and more as desi Barbie and Ken and the results are jaw-dropping.

A Pakistani fan page shared AI-influenced images of Bollywood actors as Indian Barbie and Ken. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif-Akshay Kumar, and Alia Bhatt-Aamir Kha are some jodis whom artificial intelligence has reimagined as the iconic doll couple. Their looks are flawless, it's a combination of floral and prints, and the celebs look great in the AI-influenced pictures.

Netizens gave the green light to the AI-reimagined Bollywood Barbies and Kens. They have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One user wrote, 'Wow, this is so amazing!' while another one commented, 'Priyanka and Nick look perfect.'

Barbie is directed by Gerwig from a script that the 'Lady Bird' and 'Little Women' filmmaker co-wrote with Noah Baumbach.

Back in 2019, Robbie shared with Marc Malkin of 'Variety' the importance of bringing Barbie to life on screen. "I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids," she said.