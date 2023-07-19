trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637312
NewsLifestylePeople
BARBIE

Anushka-Virat To Priyanka-Nick: AI Imagines Hit Bollywood Jodis As Barbie And Ken

A fan page on Instagram has imagined actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and more as desi Barbie and Ken and the results are jaw-dropping.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 10:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Anushka-Virat To Priyanka-Nick: AI Imagines Hit Bollywood Jodis As Barbie And Ken Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Box offices are already flooded with the advance bookings of this year's most awaited movie 'Barbie.' Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, this fantasy drama has created a buzz ever since its announcement. Fans cannot wait to watch the film and amid all this, AI has reimagined some hit Bollywood jodis as Barbie and Ken. 

A fan page on Instagram has imagined actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and more as desi Barbie and Ken and the results are jaw-dropping.

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by عبداللہ حسین (@abdullahanxie)

A Pakistani fan page shared AI-influenced images of Bollywood actors as Indian Barbie and Ken. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif-Akshay Kumar, and Alia Bhatt-Aamir Kha are some jodis whom artificial intelligence has reimagined as the iconic doll couple. Their looks are flawless, it's a combination of floral and prints, and the celebs look great in the AI-influenced pictures.

Netizens gave the green light to the AI-reimagined Bollywood Barbies and Kens. They have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One user wrote, 'Wow, this is so amazing!' while another one commented, 'Priyanka and Nick look perfect.'

Barbie is directed by Gerwig from a script that the 'Lady Bird' and 'Little Women' filmmaker co-wrote with Noah Baumbach.

Back in 2019, Robbie shared with Marc Malkin of 'Variety' the importance of bringing Barbie to life on screen. "I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids," she said.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest