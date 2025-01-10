Advertisement
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Visit Premanand Maharaj With Akaay & Vamika Again; Video Goes Viral On The Internet

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Visit Spiritual Guru Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan with Their Children

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
Mumbai: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently visited the spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan, a trip that has since gone viral on social media. The couple, accompanied by their children, Akaay Kohli and Vamika Kohli, were seen showing deep respect and gratitude toward the revered guru, a moment that touched the hearts of many fans.

In the video that has circulated widely on the internet, Anushka and Virat are seen bowing down to Premanand Maharaj in a gesture of complete reverence, exemplifying their simplicity and spiritual beliefs. Anushka can be heard expressing her thanks to the guru, sharing how her spirituality has positively impacted Virat, making him a “better person.”

 

 

Throughout the visit, Anushka was seen lovingly caressing and swaddling their newborn, Akaay, while Virat was seen taking care of their daughter, Vamika. The family appeared peaceful and content, radiating warmth and love in each frame.

Premanand Maharaj, known for his spiritual wisdom, showered his blessings upon the couple, acknowledging their deep bond and respect for spirituality. Fans flooded social media with admiration for Anushka and Virat’s down-to-earth nature and the love they share as a family.

This visit highlights not only the couple’s commitment to their spiritual journey but also their dedication to family and humility, qualities that continue to endear them to their followers.

